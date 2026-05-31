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Jacob Lopez News: Bound for Triple-A after poor start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 6:06pm

Lopez is set to head to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Lopez fell apart in the third inning of Sunday's loss to the Yankees, finishing with a line of seven runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over two-plus innings. In the postgame, Burke noted that manager "Mark Kotsay said they needed five or six innings from [Lopez] on Sunday, and the performance, with the added mental miscue of not covering first [base in the third inning], has led to the left-hander being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas." The 28-year-old has largely struggled in 2026, posting a 4-3 record with a 6.75 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 50.2 innings (12 appearances). A corresponding move and further clarity on who will replace Lopez in the rotation will likely come Monday.

Jacob Lopez
Sacramento Athletics
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