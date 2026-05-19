Jacob Lopez News: Can't capitalize on big lead
Lopez pitched 3.2 innings against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters in a no-decision.
Lopez was given a 6-0 lead after a big top of the third inning by the Athletics' offense. However, the southpaw gave a run back in the bottom of that frame on a Mike Trout homer, then allowed four straight batters to reach base with two outs in the fourth -- resulting in three runs -- before being pulled. The early exit cost Lopez a chance at a victory in what turned out to be a 14-6 final score in favor of the A's. Lopez had shown some signs of improvement in his previous two starts, giving up four combined earned runs over 10.1 frames, but he still has an ugly 6.14 ERA on the season. His next start is projected to be a road tilt in San Diego.
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