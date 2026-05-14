Jacob Lopez News: Fades late in no-decision

Lopez did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings.

Lopez was effective through the first four innings, allowing just one hit before trouble arrived. Victor Scott tied the game with a solo homer in the fifth, and Jordan Walker added another solo shot an inning later before a throwing error helped bring home an additional run that ended Lopez's outing. The left-hander threw 56 of his 86 pitches for strikes but continued to struggle with keeping the ball in the yard, now allowing multiple homers in three straight appearances. Lopez has also yet to complete six innings in a start this season. He now owns a 5.80 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 30:27 K:BB across 40.1 innings and is slated to face the Angels next.