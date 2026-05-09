Jacob Lopez News: Fans five in third win
Lopez (3-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out five.
Solo shots by Pete Alonso in the fourth inning and Adley Rutschman in the sixth accounted for all the offense against Lopez, who tossed 57 of 91 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound. The southpaw has yet to work more than 5.1 innings in any of his appearances this season, either in a starting role or as a bulk reliever, and he's been taken deep eight times in just 35.1 innings, giving him little margin for error. Lopez will carry a 6.11 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 28:24 K:BB into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Cardinals.
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