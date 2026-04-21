Jacob Lopez News: Improves control in victory Tuesday

Lopez (2-1) earned the win over Seattle on Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings.

Lopez averaged over four walks across his first four starts of the campaign, so it was a significant improvement for him to issue just two free passes while throwing 52 of 86 pitches for strikes Tuesday. The left-hander recorded only one strikeout, but he mostly kept the Mariners in check, with the only extra-base hit against him being a solo homer by Cal Raleigh in the fifth inning. Lopez still has a poor 5.70 ERA and 1.90 WHIP on the campaign, and he's recorded more walks (19) than punchouts (17). Still, he's managed a 2-1 record and will look to improve upon that in his next outing, which is slated to be a home matchup against Kansas City.