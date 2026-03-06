Jacob Lopez News: Making spring debut Sunday
Lopez (elbow) is scheduled to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels.
The left-hander built up slowly early in camp after finishing 2025 on the injured list due to an elbow strain, and he's now ready to make his Cactus League debut this weekend. Lopez received his first extended look in the majors last season and was a decent rotation piece for the A's with a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 113:37 K:BB across 92.2 innings. The 27-year-old is expected to open the campaign as a member of the Athletics' starting rotation.
