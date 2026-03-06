Jacob Lopez headshot

Jacob Lopez News: Making spring debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Lopez (elbow) is scheduled to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

The left-hander built up slowly early in camp after finishing 2025 on the injured list due to an elbow strain, and he's now ready to make his Cactus League debut this weekend. Lopez received his first extended look in the majors last season and was a decent rotation piece for the A's with a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 113:37 K:BB across 92.2 innings. The 27-year-old is expected to open the campaign as a member of the Athletics' starting rotation.

Jacob Lopez
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
195 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 19
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 19
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
199 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 19
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 19
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
199 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
199 days ago