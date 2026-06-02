Jacob Lopez News: Optioned to Las Vegas
The Athletics optioned Lopez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Lopez has posted a 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 38:33 K:BB over 50.2 innings covering 10 starts and two relief appearances this season. He'll get a reset at Las Vegas.
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