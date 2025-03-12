Jacob Lopez News: Optioned to Vegas

The Athletics optioned Lopez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The A's acquired Lopez this winter as part of a trade with the Rays, and in his first spring with his new team, the 27-year-old southpaw racked up four strikeouts in three shutout frames. However, he owns a 4.76 ERA across 22.2 career MLB innings, so the Athletics will opt to give him a few more looks in the minors before admitting him into their big-league staff.