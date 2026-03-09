Jacob Lopez headshot

Jacob Lopez News: Shaky in first spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Lopez (elbow) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk across two innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Lopez returned to the mound after closing the 2025 season on the injured list with a left elbow strain and being slow-played to open spring. The right-hander was hit around over his two frames, surrendering a solo homer to Andy Pages in the first inning and back-to-back doubles to Nick Senzel and Ryan Ward in the second inning that each plated a run. Aside from the results, Lopez simply returning to action is an encouraging sign as he looks to be healthy for the regular season. After posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 113:37 K:BB across 21 appearances (17 starts) and 92.2 innings last year, Lopez is a strong candidate to open the 2026 season in the rotation, though a number of arms -- including Luis Morales, Jack Perkins and J.T. Ginn -- are also vying for spots at the back end of the staff.

Jacob Lopez
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
198 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 19
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 19
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
202 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 19
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 19
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
202 days ago