Jacob Lopez News: Shaky in first spring start
Lopez (elbow) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk across two innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers. He struck out one.
Lopez returned to the mound after closing the 2025 season on the injured list with a left elbow strain and being slow-played to open spring. The right-hander was hit around over his two frames, surrendering a solo homer to Andy Pages in the first inning and back-to-back doubles to Nick Senzel and Ryan Ward in the second inning that each plated a run. Aside from the results, Lopez simply returning to action is an encouraging sign as he looks to be healthy for the regular season. After posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 113:37 K:BB across 21 appearances (17 starts) and 92.2 innings last year, Lopez is a strong candidate to open the 2026 season in the rotation, though a number of arms -- including Luis Morales, Jack Perkins and J.T. Ginn -- are also vying for spots at the back end of the staff.
