Jacob Lopez News: Stellar in spring start

Lopez allowed no hits and a walk across four scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Royals. He struck out seven.

After allowing a leadoff walk to Nick Loftin, Lopez proceeded to retire each of the next batters he faced for the rest of the outing, striking out over half of them. After being slow-played to open the spring following a left elbow strain that landed him on the injured list to close the 2025 season -- and looking shaky in his first spring start -- the right-hander looked much more in his element Saturday. Though formal confirmation has yet to be given, Lopez is expected to open the season with a spot in the big-league rotation as the 28-year-old looks to build on some of the upside he flashed last season, when he posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 113:37 K:BB across 21 appearances (17 starts) and 92.2 innings.