Jacob Lopez News: Still struggling to find plate
Lopez took a no-decision Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out five.
The left-hander is making a habit of issuing free passes -- he's now walked at least three in each of his first four starts of 2026. Lopez has fanned at least five in three consecutive outings, but he's not yet given up fewer than two runs in any appearance thus far. His next start currently projects for next week in Seattle versus the division-rival Mariners, but Lopez owns a 6.38 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and an alarming 16:17 K:BB through 18.1 innings and will be tough to trust in fantasy lineups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes14 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week19 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More