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Jacob Lopez News: Still struggling to find plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Lopez took a no-decision Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander is making a habit of issuing free passes -- he's now walked at least three in each of his first four starts of 2026. Lopez has fanned at least five in three consecutive outings, but he's not yet given up fewer than two runs in any appearance thus far. His next start currently projects for next week in Seattle versus the division-rival Mariners, but Lopez owns a 6.38 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and an alarming 16:17 K:BB through 18.1 innings and will be tough to trust in fantasy lineups.

Jacob Lopez
Sacramento Athletics
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