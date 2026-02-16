Jacob Lopez News: Tosses side session Monday
Lopez (elbow) completed a bullpen session Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Lopez missed the final month and change of the 2025 season due to a left elbow flexor strain, but he appears to have had a normal offseason and doesn't seem to be facing any restrictions in the early stages of camp. The 27-year-old lefty should be guaranteed a rotation spot heading into 2026 after he was one of the few bright spots for a wretched Athletics pitching staff last season with a 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 19.0 K-BB% over 92.2 innings.
