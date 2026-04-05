Jacob Lopez News: Walks five more against Houston

Lopez (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

After walking five batters in his first start of the season last Monday against Atlanta, Lopez again struggled badly with his command Sunday, throwing just 51 strikes on 92 pitches. Lopez worked around a walk to strike out the side in the first inning. He later served up a two-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the fifth. Lopez will carry a 6.48 ERA and 6:10 K:BB across 8.1 innings into his next start Saturday against the Mets.