Jacob Lopez News: Walks five more against Houston
Lopez (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings.
After walking five batters in his first start of the season last Monday against Atlanta, Lopez again struggled badly with his command Sunday, throwing just 51 strikes on 92 pitches. Lopez worked around a walk to strike out the side in the first inning. He later served up a two-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the fifth. Lopez will carry a 6.48 ERA and 6:10 K:BB across 8.1 innings into his next start Saturday against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Lopez See More