Jacob Melton Injury: Nursing sore back

Melton is dealing with mild back soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like a day-to-day type injury. One of the Astros' top prospects, Melton is not yet on the 40-man roster but should push to debut sooner rather than later, particularly with the team's lack of outfield depth. He slashed .253/.310/.426 with 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024.