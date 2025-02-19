Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Melton headshot

Jacob Melton Injury: Nursing sore back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 7:00am

Melton is dealing with mild back soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like a day-to-day type injury. One of the Astros' top prospects, Melton is not yet on the 40-man roster but should push to debut sooner rather than later, particularly with the team's lack of outfield depth. He slashed .253/.310/.426 with 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024.

