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Jacob Melton Injury: Out several weeks with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Melton (ankle) is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks, MLB.com reports.

Melton suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in a minor-league game Wednesday, and he could be sidelined for as many as six weeks. The timetable for a return likely means the 25-year-old outfielder will be on the shelf until at least some point in late May. Melton, one of Tampa Bay's top prospects, was slashing .231/.346/.431 with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 82 plate appearances for Triple-A Durham before going down.

Jacob Melton
Tampa Bay Rays
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