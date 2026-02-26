Jacob Melton headshot

Jacob Melton Injury: Scratched due to sore thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Melton was scratched from Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Red Sox due to a slightly sore left thumb, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At the moment, it doesn't seem like an injury that will force Melton to miss more than a day or two. The 25-year-old outfielder has gone 2-for-9 with one home run and a 1:5 BB:K in his first four games this spring as he attempts to win a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster. Homer Bush will start Thursday in Melton's place.

Jacob Melton
Tampa Bay Rays
