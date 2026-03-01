Jacob Melton News: Back in action Sunday

Melton (thumb) is starting in center field and batting second in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old was scratched from the lineup Thursday due to soreness in his left thumb, but he's good to go a few days later. Barring an aggravation of the injury, Melton should be in the clear as he competes for a spot on Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster.