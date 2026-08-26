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Jacob Melton News: Blasts homer, steals base in Triple-A return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Melton (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base Tuesday in his return to the Triple-A Durham lineup after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Melton missed approximately three and a half weeks due to a right hamstring strain but looked plenty healthy in his return to the Triple-A lineup while extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process. Over 168 plate appearances at Durham this season, Melton is slashing .307/.410/.562 with seven home runs and 26 steals. He's part of the Rays' 40-man roster and could get a chance to make his Tampa Bay debut in September, when the active roster expands to 28.

Jacob Melton
Tampa Bay Rays
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