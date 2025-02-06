Jacob Melton News: Darkhorse for roster spot

Melton could push to make the Opening Day roster in 2025, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com suggests.

Melton progressed to Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024, accruing 192 plate appearances at the level. However, he managed only a 78 wRC+ and is not yet on the team's 40-man roster. That combination makes him a longshot to open the year in Houston, though he has significant power and speed tools, so if he does earn playing time he could quickly emerge on the fantasy radar. In addition, the Astros have an unresolved outfield and Melton is capable of playing all three spots.