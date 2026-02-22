Jacob Melton News: Encouraging start to spring

Melton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

After joining the Rays this past offseason as part of the Brandon Lowe trade, Melton made a strong impression in his second game of the spring. While it looks like the 25-year-old outfielder is set to begin the year in a part-time role, a strong spring could increase Melton's chances of earning more frequent at-bats. It's worth mentioning Chandler Simpson is nursing a tight left hamstring, which further opens the door for Melton in the outfield for the time being.