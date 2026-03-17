Jacob Melton News: Starting season at Triple-A

The Rays optioned Melton to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Acquired from the Astros in a three-team trade over the winter, Melton was pushing for the fourth outfielder job with the Rays but will instead start the season at Triple-A. The 25-year-old Melton made his MLB debut last season with Houston and posted a .419 OPS with one extra-base hit, seven RBI, seven runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 6:29 BB:K across 78 trips to the plate.