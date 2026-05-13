Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Battling quad cramps

Misiorowski left his start Wednesday against the Padres due to quad cramping, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski's quad began to bother him while he was warming up for the eighth inning, and manager Pat Murphy opted not to push things after the 24-year-old had already made it through seven frames for the first time this season. Misiorowski has now thrown 18.1 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the month of May and owns a 29:4 K:BB across his last three starts. Assuming his next start doesn't get pushed back, he's lined up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field next week.