Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Exits with trainer
Misiorowski was removed from Friday's game against the Nationals with a right hamstring cramp, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Misiorowski was cruising on the mound Friday, striking out eight batters through 5.1 hitless innings, but he motioned for the Brewers' training staff to take a look at him after he made a pitch in the sixth. It's unclear whether the hard-throwing righty's hamstring will prevent him from making his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Wednesday in St. Louis -- but the Brewers should have more information on his status in the near future.
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