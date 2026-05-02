Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Feels fine after Friday's exit

Misiorowski participated in running drills Saturday and told reporters afterwards that his right hamstring felt "normal and fine," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski was forced to leave in the sixth inning of Friday's start against the Nationals due to right hamstring cramping, but he still came away with his second win of the season after yielding zero hits and runs while issuing two walks and striking out eight batters. The Brewers will monitor Misiorowski's injury closely over the coming days, but for now, he is slated to start Wednesday on the road against the Cardinals.