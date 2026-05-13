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Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Leaves game with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 7:05pm

Misiorowski was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres with a possible leg injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski struck out 10 batters over seven shutout innings Wednesday. He returned to the mound to prepare for the eighth inning but seemingly tweaked his leg while warming up and was pulled in favor of a reliever. The hard-throwing righty walked off the field under his own power and didn't seem to be in pain while doing so, so his removal may have been precautionary. More details on his status will likely come after the game.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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