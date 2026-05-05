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Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Remains on track for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 11:17am

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday in an interview on 620 WTMJ that "all things look good" for Misiorowski (hamstring) to make his next scheduled start Wednesday in St. Louis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.

Misiorowski had to depart his last outing Friday against the Nationals with a right hamstring cramp. However, he reported feeling fine after the game and was able to throw his normal between-starts bullpen session Monday. Barring a setback, Misiorowski should be in line for a normal workload against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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