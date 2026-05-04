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Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Misiorowski (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski was forced to exit his last outing Friday against the Nationals with a right hamstring cramp. All signs point to the right-hander making his next scheduled start Wednesday in St. Louis, but the Brewers will wait to see how Misiorowski bounces back from Monday's bullpen session before clearing him.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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