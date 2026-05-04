Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Throws bullpen session
Misiorowski (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Misiorowski was forced to exit his last outing Friday against the Nationals with a right hamstring cramp. All signs point to the right-hander making his next scheduled start Wednesday in St. Louis, but the Brewers will wait to see how Misiorowski bounces back from Monday's bullpen session before clearing him.
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