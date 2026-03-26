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Jacob Misiorowski News: Fans 11 in dominant opening start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:38pm

Misiorowski (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 11 over five innings.

The 23-year-old was electric on Opening Day, piling up 25 whiffs on 94 pitches while leaning heavily on his fastball, throwing it 61 times. Misiorowski's only blemish came on a leadoff home run, but he quickly settled in and dominated from there, striking out eight of the next 12 batters and finished the outing with 11 punchouts. After breaking onto the scene with a strong finish to last season, posting a 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87 strikeouts across 66 innings, the right-hander looks to be picking up right where he left off.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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