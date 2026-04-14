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Jacob Misiorowski News: Let down by bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Misiorowski did not factor into the decision in the Brewers' 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Misiorowski allowed just two baserunners over the first four innings before giving up home runs to Andres Gimenez and Daulton Varsho in the fifth and sixth, respectively. Misiorowski was still in line for the win despite the two long shots, but he came away with the no-decision after the Brewers' bullpen gave up seven runs, including three in each of the ninth and 10th frames. The 24-year-old right-hander has yet to give up more than three earned runs in a start this season (four starts), and he leads the majors with 33 strikeouts (across 21.2 innings). Misiorowski is slated to start this weekend on the road against the Marlins.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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