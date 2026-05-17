Jacob Misiorowski News: Penciled in for Tuesday
Misiorowski (quadriceps) is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old departed his last start Wednesday versus San Diego due to quad cramps, and it's not a major surprise he's ready for his next turn through the rotation. Misiorowski has cramped up in two of his three starts in May thus far, but that hasn't stopped him from being a dominant force with a 29:4 K:BB and just six hits allowed across 18.1 scoreless innings this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Misiorowski See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 710 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Misiorowski See More