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Jacob Misiorowski News: Racks up nine K's during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 7:42pm

Misiorowski (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings.

Misiorowski's outing unraveled early, as he walked the leadoff batter, allowed a single and saw an error load the bases before a wild pitch brought home Miami's first run. The 24-year-old then hit Kyle Stowers to reload the bases, and the Marlins added two more runs on a double play and an RBI single from Liam Hicks. That first inning accounted for all the damage, however, as Misiorowski settled in and dominated the rest of the way, including striking out the side in the second. The right-hander generated an impressive 18 whiffs on 97 pitches and took the MLB lead in strikeouts with 42 total across 26.2 innings. Despite the loss, Misiorowski has been solid to begin the season, posting a 3.04 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He's scheduled to face Pittsburgh in his next start.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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