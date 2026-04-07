Jacob Misiorowski News: Strikes out 10 in loss to Boston

Misiorowski (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs one two hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Misiorowski struck out the first five batters he faced Tuesday and was trading zeros with Garrett Crochet before Boston broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning. Misiorowski loaded the bases with three walks, and DL Hall came on with one out in a 0-0 game. Trevor Story tagged Hall for a two-run double before Caleb Durbin drove in a third run with a groundout. Misiorowski's stuff was electric, as he averaged 98.8 mph with his fastball. The 24-year-old has a league-best 28 strikeouts through three starts with nine walks and a 3.31 ERA. He's slated to face the Blue Jays at home next Tuesday.