Jacob Misiorowski News: Strikes out 11 in dominating win

Misiorowski (3-2) picked up the win over the Yankees on Friday, allowing two hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts across six shutout innings.

Misiorowski made his first start since leaving last Friday's outing against the Nationals early with hamstring cramps. He had his start pushed back this week due to Tuesday's rainout in St. Louis, and the extra rest had Misiorowski looking as dialed as ever against one of baseball's top offenses. Misiorowski mowed the Yankees down in order in the first inning on 10 pitches, all fastballs of 102-plus miles per hour. In total, 41 of Misiorowski's 95 pitches were 100 mph or faster. It was truly a dominating outing for the right-hander, who possesses some of the best pure stuff in the sport. Through eight starts, Misiorowski owns a 2.45 ERA and 70:17 K:BB across 44 innings.