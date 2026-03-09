Jacob Misiorowski News: Strikes out six more
Misiorowski allowed one earned run over 3.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Mariners. He gave up two hits, struck out six batters and walked one.
Misiorowski struck out five batters over 2.0 innings in a matchup with the British national team last week, and he racked up six more Sunday while tossing 59 pitches. Misiorowski posted an 11.9 K/9 in his 2025 season, and he appears poised to continue racking up the punchouts.
