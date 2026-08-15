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Jacob Misiorowski News: Tames champs for 12th victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Misiorowski (12-5) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Misiorowski set the tone quickly, leading off his outing by firing six straight fastballs of over 102 mph to Shohei Ohtani, who ultimately popped out. Ohtani got some revenge with an RBI triple in the third, but that was the only run Misiorowski ended up allowing. The All-Star hurler finished with a modest (for him) six punchouts, but not for a lack of swing-and-miss stuff -- he induced 17 whiffs over 98 total pitches. Misiorowski has now logged three consecutive quality starts, though this was his first victory during that span. He continues to lead qualified MLB pitchers by wide margins with a sterling 1.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 210 punchouts to further strengthen his already-strong case for his first Cy Young Award.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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