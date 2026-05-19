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Jacob Misiorowski News: Tosses another gem Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Misiorowski (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Misiorowski continued his dominant run through May, throwing 53 of his 74 pitches for strikes while generating 12 whiffs on 36 swings against Chicago's lineup. The hard-throwing right-hander has now gone four straight starts without allowing a run, covering 24.1 innings with a dominant 37:5 K:BB during that stretch. His elite strikeout ability continues to separate him from the rest of the league, as he now leads MLB with 88 strikeouts while carrying an absurd 39.6 percent strikeout rate. On the season, Misiorowski owns a sparkling 1.89 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 57 innings and will look to stay hot in his next scheduled start against the Cardinals.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
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