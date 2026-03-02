Jacob Nottingham News: Re-ups with Seattle

Nottingham agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday.

Nottingham will remain with Seattle for the 2026 campaign, though he hasn't seen big-league action since the 2021 season. He appeared in only 17 matchups a year ago for Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .193/.277/.298 with six doubles, seven RBI and seven runs scored. Nottingham figures to serve as catching depth at Triple-A.