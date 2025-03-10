Jacob Nottingham News: Sent out of big-league camp

The Mariners reassigned Nottingham to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Though he was given the chance to compete for a backup catcher job with Seattle in spring training, Nottingham never had strong odds of breaking camp with the big club so long as Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver stayed healthy heading into Opening Day. Nottingham hasn't seen big-league action since 2021 and is likely to serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Tacoma throughout the upcoming season.