Jacob Odle News: Breaking through at Single-A

Odle boasts a 1.80 ERA and 43:14 K:BB over his first 30 innings this season with Single-A Palm Beach.

Over his last three starts, the 22-year-old has permitted just one run with a 23:5 K:BB over 15 frames. Odle induced 16 whiffs on 77 pitches and peaked at 99.6 mph in his last outing Tuesday. Though he's a bit old for the Florida State League and is sporting a 10.9 percent walk rate, Odle has big stuff and looks to be putting it all together in 2026. The right-hander should be promoted to High-A Peoria soon.