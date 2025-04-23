Jacob Stallings News: Getting day off

Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Stallings had started at catcher in four of the Rockies' last six games, with his surge in playing time coming shortly after Colorado placed Kris Bryant (back) on the injured list, which has allowed Hunter Goodman to see more starts at designated hitter. Goodman will be back behind the dish Wednesday, so Stallings will head to the bench while Nick Martini steps in as Colorado's DH.