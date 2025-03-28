Jacob Stallings News: On bench Opening Day

Stallings is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old appeared locked in to begin the season as Colorado's primary catcher, but it will be Hunter Goodman that receives the start behind the plate Opening Day. Stallings surprised with an .810 OPS in 82 games last season, but Goodman has more fantasy upside after clubbing 13 homers in 70 contests in 2024. The pair is likely to split playing time behind the plate.