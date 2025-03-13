Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Stallings headshot

Jacob Stallings News: Pops first homers of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Stallings went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Stallings is locked in as Colorado's primary catcher to begin the season, mostly due to his sturdy defense and veteran leadership. However, he flashed some pop by delivering his first homers of spring training Thursday. Overall, Stallings has collected six hits across 21 at-bats this spring.

Jacob Stallings
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now