Jacob Stallings News: Pops first homers of spring

Stallings went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Stallings is locked in as Colorado's primary catcher to begin the season, mostly due to his sturdy defense and veteran leadership. However, he flashed some pop by delivering his first homers of spring training Thursday. Overall, Stallings has collected six hits across 21 at-bats this spring.