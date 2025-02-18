Jacob Stallings News: Will be primary catcher

Stallings will receive the bulk of the starts at catcher for the Rockies this season, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Stallings put together the best offensive season of his career in 2024 in his first season in Colorado, slashing .263/.357/.453 with nine homers over 82 games. He then re-signed with the Rockies over the offseason and will enter 2025 atop the catching depth chart, with Drew Romo, Hunter Goodman and Austin Nola competing for the backup job.