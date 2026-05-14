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Jacob Waguespack News: Back with Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Waguespack and the Brewers agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday.

Waguespack was briefly a free agent after being released by the Brewers on May 5, but he quickly returned to the organization. The 32-year-old will likely return to Triple-A Nashville after a stop with the team's Arizona Complex League squad. Waguespack has produced a 2.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 15 innings in 10 appearances with Nashville this season.

Jacob Waguespack
Milwaukee Brewers
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