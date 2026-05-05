Jacob Waguespack News: Released by Brewers
The Brewers released Waguespack on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Waguespack holds a 2.25 ERA and 23:11 K:BB over 16 innings this season with Triple-A Nashville, so this could be an opt-out situation. The 32-year-old last pitched in the big leagues in 2024 with the Rays.
Jacob Waguespack
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Waguespack See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Late-March UpdateMarch 23, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Mid-March UpdateMarch 13, 2024
-
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball
Dream11 Fantasy Baseball: Blue Jays at RaysAugust 24, 2020
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: Early March UpdateMarch 7, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Waguespack See More