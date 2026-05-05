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Jacob Waguespack News: Released by Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Brewers released Waguespack on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Waguespack holds a 2.25 ERA and 23:11 K:BB over 16 innings this season with Triple-A Nashville, so this could be an opt-out situation. The 32-year-old last pitched in the big leagues in 2024 with the Rays.

Jacob Waguespack
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