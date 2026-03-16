Jacob Waguespack News: Reporting to minors camp
Waguespack was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers signed Waguespack to a minor-league deal over the offseason and offered him an invitation to big-league camp, but he was unable to stand out enough to earn an Opening Day roster spot. He'll report to minor-league camp and projects to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville.
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