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Jacob Waguespack News: Reporting to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Waguespack was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers signed Waguespack to a minor-league deal over the offseason and offered him an invitation to big-league camp, but he was unable to stand out enough to earn an Opening Day roster spot. He'll report to minor-league camp and projects to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville.

Jacob Waguespack
Milwaukee Brewers
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