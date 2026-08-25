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Jacob Webb News: Blows another save chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 10:24pm

Webb (6-4) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk without recording a strikeout in one inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Webb served up a walk-off two-run home run to pinch hitter Ryan Waldschmidt in the ninth inning after having to mop up a mess by Daniel Palencia in the eighth. Webb has a blown save and a loss in each of his last two outings, allowing five runs over 1.2 innings in that span. Palencia's poor outing Tuesday could buy Webb some time to work out of his struggles, but the late innings are looking far shakier for the Cubs now than just a week ago with their top relievers beginning to struggle. Webb has maintained a 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB with nine saves and eight holds, as well as six blown saves, over 58.2 innings this season.

Jacob Webb
Chicago Cubs
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