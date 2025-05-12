Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Webb News: Called upon for first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Webb picked up the save in Monday's 2-1 win versus Colorado, allowing one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning with no strikeouts.

The Texas right-hander entered the contest in a difficult situation, as Luke Jackson departed after taking a Ryan McMahon line drive off his right arm to open the ninth. After loading the bases, Webb locked down the win to collect his first save since May 8, 2024 when with the Orioles. Chris Martin would be the likely candidate to fill in as the Rangers closer if Jackson misses any time; however, Webb would likely step into Martin's setup role.

