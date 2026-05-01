Jacob Webb News: Collects first save of year
Webb walked one and struck out three over two scoreless, no-hit innings of relief Friday to record his first save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Manager Craig Counsell elected to stick with what was working after Webb dialed up a perfect eighth inning, and the veteran righty wound up tossing 36 total pitches (23 strikes) to get the job done. The Cubs continue to mix and match in save situations -- Hoby Milner got the save Wednesday in the team's last game -- but Daniel Palencia (lat) is beginning what should be a brief rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, and he's on track to reclaim the closing role next week. Through 14 appearances this season, Webb has a 4.26 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 12.2 innings.
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