Jacob Webb News: Picks up first win
Webb earned his first win of the season after pitching a perfect inning in a 10-4 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Webb entered the game in the sixth inning with the game knotted at four and struck out the side to keep the game tied before the Cubs scored six unanswered runs. The 32-year-old has been near perfect in his last seven appearances, recording 7.1 scoreless frames with 12 strikeouts. Through 24 appearances this season, Webb has a 2.66 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 23.2 innings.
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